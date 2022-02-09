ENTREC (TSE:ENT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ENTREC Co. (TSE:ENT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.03. ENTREC shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 22,000 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of C$3.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,964.75, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03.
About ENTREC (TSE:ENT)
Read More
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for ENTREC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENTREC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.