ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 53 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 53 target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 38 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 41 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 36 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 35.21.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.