Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS CPCAY opened at $4.34 on Monday. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

