Innovent Biologics (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Innovent Biologics (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

IVBXF stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. Innovent Biologics has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52.

Get Innovent Biologics alerts:

About Innovent Biologics

Innovent Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in China. The company operates a platform for the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of antibody drug candidates in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, and metabolic diseases. Its principal drug candidate is Tyvyt (sintilimab), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and esophageal carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovent Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovent Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.