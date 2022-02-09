UBS Group Increases Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Price Target to 160.00

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) had its price objective raised by analysts at UBS Group from 157.00 to 160.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DNKEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 139.00 to 135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 96.00 to 100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danske Bank A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNKEY opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. Danske Bank A/S has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

