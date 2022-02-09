JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 184.46 ($2.49). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 181.40 ($2.45), with a volume of 7,662,718 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.85) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.06) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.25) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.72) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 628.57 ($8.50).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 259.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.36 billion and a PE ratio of 21.86.

In other news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.88), for a total value of £21,300,000 ($28,803,245.44).

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

