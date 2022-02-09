Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.89

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.89 and traded as high as C$17.68. Pretium Resources shares last traded at C$17.49, with a volume of 704,761 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. lowered Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares lowered Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.89.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$184.88 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

