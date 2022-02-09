Chesnara (LON:CSN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $284.64

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 284.64 ($3.85) and traded as high as GBX 304.24 ($4.11). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 291.50 ($3.94), with a volume of 175,785 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of £437.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 47.80 and a current ratio of 49.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 281.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 284.64.
Chesnara Company Profile (LON:CSN)
