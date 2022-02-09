Chesnara (LON:CSN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $284.64

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 284.64 ($3.85) and traded as high as GBX 304.24 ($4.11). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 291.50 ($3.94), with a volume of 175,785 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £437.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 47.80 and a current ratio of 49.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 281.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 284.64.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

