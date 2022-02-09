Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Celanese in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.27.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $158.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese has a 12 month low of $128.36 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,813,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

