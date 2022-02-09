Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Enerplus in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank downgraded Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Shares of ERF opened at $11.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,400 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,942,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,100,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 875,974 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,325,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,609,000 after acquiring an additional 843,700 shares during the period. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.