B. Riley Weighs in on Century Communities, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Century Communities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.34 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.00 EPS.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

CCS stock opened at $63.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.90. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $51.95 and a 52-week high of $86.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Century Communities by 195.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

