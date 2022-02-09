Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) to report earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Intrepid Potash’s earnings. Intrepid Potash posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,420%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intrepid Potash.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intrepid Potash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

In other news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the second quarter worth $1,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 55,584 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 1,572.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPI stock opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.34. The firm has a market cap of $617.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 2.23. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $52.91.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrepid Potash (IPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.