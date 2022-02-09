Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for CNX Resources Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE:CNX opened at $14.80 on Monday. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 5.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 34.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 394,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

