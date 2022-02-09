William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Meta Platforms in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.79. William Blair also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FB. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

FB stock opened at $220.18 on Monday. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $216.15 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $612.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.31.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,473 shares of company stock worth $8,361,245 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

