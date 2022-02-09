Brokers Offer Predictions for Cboe Global Markets, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report issued on Sunday, February 6th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.51. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS.
Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of CBOE stock opened at $122.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.61 and its 200 day moving average is $125.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $139.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.
