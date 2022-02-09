Choice Hotels International (CHH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $148.65 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.44 and a 200-day moving average of $136.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

CHH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at $1,201,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after acquiring an additional 677,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

