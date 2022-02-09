Brokers Offer Predictions for Hanesbrands Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Hanesbrands in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

HBI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $15.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,278,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 276,540 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 698.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 368.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 252,868 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 198,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

