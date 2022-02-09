ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.55.
About ObsEva
ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.
