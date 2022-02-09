LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LIVN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $75.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.95. LivaNova has a one year low of $67.34 and a one year high of $93.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $81,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,784 shares of company stock worth $394,556 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in LivaNova by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

