Humana Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $6.99 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Humana in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $6.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.72. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2022 earnings at $7.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $24.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $31.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $36.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HUM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.13.

Shares of HUM opened at $433.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $423.50 and its 200-day moving average is $424.15. Humana has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.30) EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Humana by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after purchasing an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Humana by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,769,000 after acquiring an additional 156,025 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Humana by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,781,940,000 after acquiring an additional 151,466 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Humana by 411.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Humana by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,590,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,008,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

