Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KALU. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kaiser Aluminum from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $110.00.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $97.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.94. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $87.91 and a 52 week high of $141.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.40 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -342.22%.

In related news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $76,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $105,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $259,219 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 581.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 30,077 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after buying an additional 27,465 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 573,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,855,000 after buying an additional 113,130 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,294,000 after acquiring an additional 139,240 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

