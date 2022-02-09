Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.56.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.82.

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$49.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$24.97 and a 12-month high of C$54.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.