Reviewing Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) & Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) and Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Volkswagen and Rivian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volkswagen 6.98% 13.00% 3.47% Rivian N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Volkswagen and Rivian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volkswagen 3 3 8 0 2.36 Rivian 0 4 12 0 2.75

Volkswagen currently has a consensus target price of $132.00, suggesting a potential upside of 374.14%. Rivian has a consensus target price of 133.21, suggesting a potential upside of 118.56%. Given Volkswagen’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Volkswagen is more favorable than Rivian.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Volkswagen and Rivian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volkswagen $265.83 billion 0.53 $10.13 billion $4.18 6.66 Rivian N/A N/A -$1.02 billion N/A N/A

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Volkswagen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Rivian shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Volkswagen beats Rivian on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business. The Commercial Vehicles segment covers the development, production, and sale of light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses; and the corresponding genuine parts business and related services. The Power Engineering segment deals with the development and production of large-bore diesel engines, turbo compressors, industrial turbine,s and chemical reactor systems; and the production of gear units, propulsion component,s and testing systems. The Financial Services segment involves dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking, insurance, fleet management services. The company was founded on May 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

