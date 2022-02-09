Republic Services (RSG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Republic Services stock opened at $126.95 on Wednesday. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Several research firms have recently commented on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

