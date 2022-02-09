Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $253.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.25 million. On average, analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IFS stock opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.86. Intercorp Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $35.96.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is 28.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 202.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 38,356 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 40.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Grupo Santander cut Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

