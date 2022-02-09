Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:DBD opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. The company has a market cap of $633.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.99. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $17.30.
In other news, Director Matthew Goldfarb acquired 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.
DBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile
Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.
