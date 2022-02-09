Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:DBD opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. The company has a market cap of $633.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.99. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $17.30.

In other news, Director Matthew Goldfarb acquired 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 267,166 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 46,625 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 43,863 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 37,378 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

