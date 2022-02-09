Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Raised by Capital One Financial

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Matador Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MTDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $41.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average is $37.56. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 696.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

