Capital One Financial Comments on PDC Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.22. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PDCE. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Johnson Rice cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $57.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 139.12 and a beta of 3.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

In other PDC Energy news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $224,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,930. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in PDC Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,635,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $212,264,000 after buying an additional 415,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 73.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $122,729,000 after buying an additional 1,139,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,726 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,599,000 after buying an additional 144,060 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 31.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,220,000 after purchasing an additional 437,502 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 54.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,770,000 after purchasing an additional 598,367 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

