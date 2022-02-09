Merchants Bancorp to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Young anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

MBIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

MBIN stock opened at $31.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.31.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 32.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 263.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 104,853 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $2,696,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 56,010 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 52.9% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 52,955 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 24.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 44,760 shares during the period. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 4.50%.

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

