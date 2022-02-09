Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) PT Raised to $315.00

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $255.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cavco Industries’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $294.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.11. Cavco Industries has a twelve month low of $196.46 and a twelve month high of $327.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.65.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cavco Industries will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the second quarter worth $52,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 20.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

