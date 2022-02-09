Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
NASDAQ:CONN opened at $23.78 on Friday. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.09.
In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Conn’s during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Conn’s during the second quarter worth about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 72.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.
Conn’s Company Profile
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
