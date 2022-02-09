Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Now Covered by Barclays

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.09.
EXC stock opened at $43.02 on Monday. Exelon has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $58.21. The company has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Exelon by 25.2% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after acquiring an additional 272,973 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Exelon by 12.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Exelon by 2.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,862,000 after acquiring an additional 32,740 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Exelon by 4.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,351,000 after acquiring an additional 466,767 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Exelon by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,423,000 after acquiring an additional 79,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.
About Exelon
Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.
