Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Backblaze Inc. provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals and individuals to store, back up and archive data, host content, manage media, build their applications and more. Backblaze Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

Get Backblaze alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BLZE. Raymond James started coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 28.25.

Backblaze stock opened at 13.94 on Monday. Backblaze has a fifty-two week low of 11.11 and a fifty-two week high of 36.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 16.60.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported -0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.18 by -0.14. The firm had revenue of 17.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 17.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Backblaze will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at $1,421,000.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Backblaze (BLZE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.