Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A (NYSE:CLBR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A (NYSE:CLBR)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 17,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 16,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLBR. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter worth $915,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A in the third quarter valued at $7,085,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A in the third quarter valued at $11,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Colombier Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Colombier Acquisition Corp. is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

