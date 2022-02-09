Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI) Trading Down 5.6%

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.70. 223,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 410,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Human Imaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Get Advanced Human Imaging alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04.

Advanced Human Imaging developed and patented a proprietary dimensioning technology which enables its users to check, track and assess their dimensions in conjunction with known health risk indicators using only a smartphone both privately and accurately. Advanced Human Imaging is based in PERTH, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Human Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Human Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.