Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI) Shares Down 5.6%

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.70. 223,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 410,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Human Imaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Advanced Human Imaging developed and patented a proprietary dimensioning technology which enables its users to check, track and assess their dimensions in conjunction with known health risk indicators using only a smartphone both privately and accurately. Advanced Human Imaging is based in PERTH, Australia.
