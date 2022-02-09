Monument Circle Acquisition (NYSE:MON) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.74

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.74 and traded as high as $9.74. Monument Circle Acquisition shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 208 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Monument Circle Acquisition by 53.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after buying an additional 373,523 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $10,169,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $7,276,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Monument Circle Acquisition by 2.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 714,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $6,532,000. 63.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

