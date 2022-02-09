Boston Beer (SAM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SAM opened at $443.23 on Wednesday. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $404.50 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $480.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $524.29.
SAM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $935.00 to $785.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.20.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Boston Beer stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of Boston Beer worth $89,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Boston Beer
Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boston Beer (SAM)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.