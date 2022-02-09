China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.68. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $34.05, with a volume of 13,936 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19.
China Southern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:ZNH)
China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
