China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.68. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $34.05, with a volume of 13,936 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in China Southern Airlines by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 50.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China Southern Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

