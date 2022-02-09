Coty (NYSE:COTY) Trading Up 7.5% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.22. Approximately 1,229,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 10,311,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. Coty’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. DA Davidson upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

In other Coty news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 586,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $671,400. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Coty by 111,779.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 53,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 53,654 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Coty by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 120,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coty by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 266,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 2.54.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

