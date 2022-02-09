Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Winmark from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of WINA opened at $222.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.11. Winmark has a fifty-two week low of $173.04 and a fifty-two week high of $277.99. The stock has a market cap of $807.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

In other Winmark news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 1,504 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total transaction of $410,952.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 400 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.18, for a total value of $108,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,904 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,615 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Winmark by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Winmark by 96.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Winmark by 87,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Winmark by 465.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

