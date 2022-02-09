PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.18.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL opened at $120.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,311 shares of company stock worth $2,282,503 and have sold 38,359 shares worth $7,173,382. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $943,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 63,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.