Piper Sandler Cuts Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target to $156.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 63.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $95.21 on Monday. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $158.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.01 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.08 and a 200-day moving average of $105.79.

In other Trupanion news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $61,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $362,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,990 shares of company stock valued at $7,311,975 in the last 90 days. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 16.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 26.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

