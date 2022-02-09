Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sanmina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.25.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $38.38 on Friday. Sanmina has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 140.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sanmina in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.