Comparing Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) and Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL)

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) and Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bowlero and Esports Entertainment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowlero N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Esports Entertainment Group $16.78 million 4.22 -$26.37 million ($1.47) -2.15

Bowlero has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Esports Entertainment Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bowlero and Esports Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowlero N/A N/A N/A Esports Entertainment Group -76.18% -47.00% -30.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bowlero and Esports Entertainment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowlero 0 0 0 0 N/A Esports Entertainment Group 0 0 6 0 3.00

Esports Entertainment Group has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 522.36%. Given Esports Entertainment Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Esports Entertainment Group is more favorable than Bowlero.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.9% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Esports Entertainment Group beats Bowlero on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bowlero Company Profile

Isos Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Bowlero Corp.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States. The company was founded on July 22, 2008 and is headquartered in St. Julians, Malta.

