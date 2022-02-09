Analyzing Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Corporate Office Properties Trust and Dynex Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporate Office Properties Trust 1 1 3 0 2.40 Dynex Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50

Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus target price of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.20%. Dynex Capital has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.92%. Given Dynex Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dynex Capital is more favorable than Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and Dynex Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporate Office Properties Trust $609.36 million 4.61 $97.37 million $1.29 19.40 Dynex Capital $60.05 million 10.10 $177.53 million $3.45 4.79

Dynex Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Corporate Office Properties Trust. Dynex Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporate Office Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.9% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Dynex Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Dynex Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 85.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dynex Capital pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Corporate Office Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Dynex Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Dynex Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and Dynex Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporate Office Properties Trust 21.74% 8.80% 3.59% Dynex Capital 170.29% 9.94% 1.98%

Summary

Dynex Capital beats Corporate Office Properties Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities. The Agency RMBS investments include MBS collateralized by adjustable-rate mortgage loans and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage loans. The firm generally invests in senior classes of non-Agency RMBS. The CMBS investments are primarily fixed-rate Agency-issued securities backed by multifamily housing loans; as well as both Agency and non-Agency issued securities backed by other commercial real estate property types such as office building, retail, hospitality, and healthcare. The CMBS IO include interest-only securities that are issued as part of a CMBS securitization. The company invests in both Agency-issued and non-Agency issued CMBS IO. Dynex Capital was founded on December 18, 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

