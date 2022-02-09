Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.85 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) will post sales of $4.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.92 billion. Becton, Dickinson and reported sales of $4.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year sales of $19.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.39 billion to $19.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.36 billion to $20.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $276.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $276.92. The stock has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,931. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,561,871,000 after buying an additional 837,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,219,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,971,776,000 after purchasing an additional 269,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,415,888,000 after acquiring an additional 652,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,706,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,156,890,000 after acquiring an additional 254,786 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

