Traders Buy High Volume of Tetra Tech Call Options (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,121 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,321% compared to the average volume of 62 call options.

TTEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

In related news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total transaction of $1,010,607.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total value of $76,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 355.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

TTEK stock opened at $152.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $116.01 and a 52-week high of $192.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.78%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

