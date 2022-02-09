Zacks Investment Research Upgrades World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance stock opened at $208.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.33. The company has a quick ratio of 15.21, a current ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.50. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $118.83 and a 12 month high of $265.75.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.66). World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 19.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $60,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $600,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,135. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in World Acceptance by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,779,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.