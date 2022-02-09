Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RIO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.10.

NYSE:RIO opened at $78.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,607 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,180 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $57,722,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth about $39,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.